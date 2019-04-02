SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of SpartanNash worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 121,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $188,845. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. SpartanNash Co has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $570.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

