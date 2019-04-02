Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $530,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,415,000 after buying an additional 2,458,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,777,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,330,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,263,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,935,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $113.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

