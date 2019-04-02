Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

