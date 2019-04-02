Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,976,649,000 after purchasing an additional 188,516 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illumina by 66,581.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,479,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,643,486,000 after purchasing an additional 653,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,482,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total value of $1,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $977,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,717,239.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,826 shares of company stock valued at $11,621,589. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $316.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.82 and a fifty-two week high of $372.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

