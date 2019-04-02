Southwest Gas (SWX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Daily purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 826.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 371,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,415,000 after purchasing an additional 331,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,072,000 after purchasing an additional 587,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

