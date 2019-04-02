Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.47%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

