Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 25.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 308,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.