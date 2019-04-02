Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price

News stories about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected PNC Financial Services Group’s analysis:

PNC opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $154.58. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

