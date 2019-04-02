Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tata Motors (TTM) Share Price

Headlines about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a media sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.31). Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

