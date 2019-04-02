Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

SLDB stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $54.84.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $150,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $4,446,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,030.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

