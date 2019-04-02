Social Lending Token (SLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Social Lending Token token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and ZB.COM. Social Lending Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $57,717.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Lending Token has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00403737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.01536236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00232118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Social Lending Token Profile

Social Lending Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands . The official website for Social Lending Token is sociallending.io

Social Lending Token Token Trading

Social Lending Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Lending Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Lending Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

