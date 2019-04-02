SnowGem (XSG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150,596.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $150,596.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.03361199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.01554272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.34 or 0.04966617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.01405040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00111765 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.01431234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00311094 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00029405 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 84,096,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,232 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

