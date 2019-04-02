Smartgroup Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20 (SIQ)

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

SIQ stock traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching A$8.09 ($5.74). 740,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,883. Smartgroup has a 12 month low of A$7.74 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of A$13.35 ($9.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services to government, health, and corporate sectors in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

