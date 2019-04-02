Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

NYSE:SIX opened at $49.60 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banced Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.