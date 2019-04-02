SISA (SISA) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SISA has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SISA token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SISA has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $775.40 or 0.16167477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00057486 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00010477 BTC.

SISA Token Profile

SISA (CRYPTO:SISA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. SISA’s official message board is medium.com/@sisa.fund . SISA’s official website is sisa.fund . SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here

SISA Token Trading

SISA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SISA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SISA using one of the exchanges listed above.

