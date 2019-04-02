Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 365.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.77 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

