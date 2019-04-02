Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NYSE SSD opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

