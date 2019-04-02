Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,262 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 932,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 539,445 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $208,000. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 765,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock worth $718,477 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/signet-investment-advisory-group-inc-acquires-shares-of-2262-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.