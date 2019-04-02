Sigma Labs (SGLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,194.04% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Shares of SGLB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,432. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 3.45% of Sigma Labs worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

