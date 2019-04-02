SHPING Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One SHPING token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $256,130.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00399895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00021126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.01498869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00228850 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003037 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,101,277 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.