Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Drops By 76.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,347 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 4,256,372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,031,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,276 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after acquiring an additional 988,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after acquiring an additional 634,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/short-interest-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-drops-by-76-0.html.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.