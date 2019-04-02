Short Interest in VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX (VNQI) Drops By 36.8%

VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,926 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 637,803 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,110,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. VANGUARD INTL E/GLB EX-US RL EST IX has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $62.19.

