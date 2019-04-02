Short Interest in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Increases By 230.8%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,214 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the February 28th total of 605,283 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,391 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $112.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

