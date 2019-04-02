Short Interest in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Increases By 230.8%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,214 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the February 28th total of 605,283 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,391 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $112.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.
