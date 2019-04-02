Short Interest in Kroger Co (KR) Declines By 9.4%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,043,602 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 37,561,314 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,763,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kroger by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,890,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 754,495 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Kroger by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Kroger by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kroger by 1,785.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,240,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/short-interest-in-kroger-co-kr-declines-by-9-4.html.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.