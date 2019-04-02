Short Interest in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Grows By 94.7%

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,397,477 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the February 28th total of 16,641,050 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,976,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,785,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldcorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,770,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 97,471 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Goldcorp by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Goldcorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Goldcorp stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.43 and a beta of 0.24. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.36 million. Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 136.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC raised shares of Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goldcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Grows By 94.7%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/short-interest-in-goldcorp-inc-gg-grows-by-94-7.html.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.