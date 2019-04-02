Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Drops By 11.3%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,350,076 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 34,213,112 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,928,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,109,615 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,596,738 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 181,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 3,213,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,105,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after buying an additional 2,993,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of FCX opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

