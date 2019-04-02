Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Decreases By 21.7%

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,248,910 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 10,537,991 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,017,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 23,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $557,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $114,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,278,705 shares of company stock valued at $253,296,638.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 668.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 668.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 705.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 531.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,945 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Decreases By 21.7%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/short-interest-in-bjs-wholesale-club-holdings-inc-bj-decreases-by-21-7.html.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.