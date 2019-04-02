Shilling Price Reaches $0.0078 (SH)

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Shilling has a total market cap of $55,310.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shilling coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shilling has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011827 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000109 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shilling Coin Profile

Shilling (CRYPTO:SH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling . Shilling’s official website is digitalshilling.org

Shilling Coin Trading

Shilling can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shilling should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

