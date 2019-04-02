Sharpe Platform Token Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (SHP)

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Sharpe Platform Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Sharpe Platform Token has a market cap of $623,230.00 and approximately $5,807.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpe Platform Token token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00388743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01771696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00247292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,410,144 tokens. The official message board for Sharpe Platform Token is medium.com/sharpecapital . Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpe Platform Token’s official website is sharpe.capital

Sharpe Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpe Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpe Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

