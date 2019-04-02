Sharder (SS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $674,918.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sharder token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, OTCBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Sharder has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $674,918.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00402055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.01866721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00237842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

