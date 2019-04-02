Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NFJ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFJ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 220,843 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $2,834,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

