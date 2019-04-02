Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 2,247 Centene Corp (CNC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,322,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Centene by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Centene by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $598,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

