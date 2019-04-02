Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $90,000 Position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSW. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 665,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

SSW opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

