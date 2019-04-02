SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Cut to C at TheStreet

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 196,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 560,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
