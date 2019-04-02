SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Cut to C at TheStreet

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.09 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 196,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 560,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

