Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on HEXO Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEXO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

HEXO stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

