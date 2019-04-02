Scotia Capital Inc. Has $21.59 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,827,000 after purchasing an additional 917,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,818,000 after purchasing an additional 620,639 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,077,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.29.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

