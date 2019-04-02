Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $51.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz-plans-dividend-increase-0-13-per-share.html.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.