RYB Education (RYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get RYB Education alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RYB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RYB Education from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.69 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $7.15 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of RYB Education in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.64.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RYB Education by 3,508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.