RumbleON (RMBL) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Powersports seasonality surprises to downside, Automotive synergies better- than-expected, aggressive opex spend drives significant bottom-line miss. Mar Q top-line guidance above consensus, but spend rate from Dec Q & language implies cash burn will remain significant through CY19. Management reiterates 10% long-term operating margin expectation. Maintaining Hold Rating.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $115.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 1,374,007 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in RumbleON by 402.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 402.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 149,834 shares in the last quarter.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

