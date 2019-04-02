Roxanne Lagano Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $203,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,774.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. 1,581,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,948. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

