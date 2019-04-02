Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Allegheny Technologies makes up 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 217,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $658,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $588,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 48,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/02/roubaix-capital-llc-takes-position-in-allegheny-technologies-incorporated-ati.html.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.