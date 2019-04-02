Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Albany International comprises about 3.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $16,647,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Albany International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,569. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $82.20.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.50 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

