Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Netflix (NFLX)

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

The analysts wrote, “We initiate on NFLX with a Neutral rating and a $350 PT implying modest downside. Simply put, we believe the shares are priced to perfection, particularly against aggressive international subscriber expectations. Domestically, our subscriber expectations imply NFLX continues to dominate household streaming share despite new, big pocket DTC entrants with top-shelf original content. Net-net, we see greater downside risk from rising original content competition (i.e. Disney+, Hulu) vs. upside risk to exceeding our expectations.””

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.21.

Netflix stock opened at $366.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $899,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock valued at $65,620,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

