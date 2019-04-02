Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Roper Technologies by 235,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $326.97 per share, with a total value of $163,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,481,451.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total value of $1,536,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,947.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NYSE:ROP opened at $347.93 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $348.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

