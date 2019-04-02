Robinson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NXJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,804 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 682,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 413,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 59,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,404. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

