Robinson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 599.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2,197.4% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 75,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,797. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 228,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,947 over the last 90 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

