RLI Corp (RLI) Director Sells $102,817.35 in Stock

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $102,817.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RLI traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,087. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.93. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $220.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. RLI had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLI. Compass Point began coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RLI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth $458,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 46.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

