Rite Aid (RAD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rite Aid is leveraging retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM and health and wellness offerings, which is aiding results. Earnings and sales improved year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2019, while earnings beat estimates for the third time in trailing five quarters. The company also delivered the strongest prescription count in more than two years and finest comps in above three years. Rite Aid expects to maintain this momentum by enhancing clinical services in pharmacy business, boosting customer experience and investing in retail and pharmacy services businesses. However, the company narrowed its outlook for fiscal 2019, which has led the stock to underperform the industry in the past three months. Soft front-end comps due to softness in tobacco and liquor categories remain headwinds. Moreover, inefficient realignment of stores within its network of distribution centers, after the sale of a distribution center to Walgreens, hurt results.”

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 201,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,699,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.83. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 322,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 212,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191,500 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,006 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.