Rio Tinto (RIO) Shares Gap Up to $59.85

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.16, but opened at $59.85. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 161468 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.23 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.66.

The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.806 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.27. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as industrial minerals, such as borates, titanium dioxide, and salt.

