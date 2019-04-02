Rimini Street (RMNI) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rimini Street to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -31.11% N/A -10.77% Rimini Street Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

This table compares Rimini Street and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $252.79 million -$67.96 million -15.59 Rimini Street Competitors $2.74 billion $422.62 million 12.30

Rimini Street’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rimini Street and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rimini Street Competitors 1044 4599 8274 359 2.56

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.40%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Rimini Street rivals beat Rimini Street on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

